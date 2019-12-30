The non-diet approach to healthy eating New Year’s Resolution

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - One of the top New Year resolutions is weight loss which often includes dieting and unsustainable changes.

Shannon Buescher Registered Licensed Dietitian with Hayes Nutrition joined FOX2 with some helpful and sustainable new year resolutions that can help you stop focusing on a number on a scale.

The 10 Principles of Intuitive Eating are:

1. Reject the Diet Mentality

2. Honor Your Hunger

3. Make Peace with Food

4. Challenge the Food Police

5. Feel Your Fullness

6. Discover the Satisfaction Factor

7. Cope with Your Feelings Without Using Food

8. Respect Your Body

9. Exercise: Feel the Difference

10. Honor Your Health