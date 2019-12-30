× Truck and human remains recovered in search for missing Warren County man

WARREN COUNTY, Mo. – Police say that a truck and human remains have been found in connection to a search for a missing Warren County man. Nathan Ashby, 22, has been missing since July and the search for him had gone cold. Tests are still being conducted to determine the identity of the remains found in the vehicle.

The operation to remove the truck from a river took place Sunday and lasted from around 9:00am until 6:00pm on a private drive. A recovery group approached the family about offering assistance. A person contacted the Warren County Sherriff’s Department in December about a recovery attempt.

Ashby disappeared on the morning of July 31st after leaving his Warrenton home. The last ping from his phone came along the Missouri River in rural southern Warren County not long after he left his home on July 31st.

Investigators confirmed in November to FOX 2 that there is what appears to be an extended cab pick-up truck at the bottom of the Missouri River not far from the location of the cell phone ping.

The disappearance is being treated as a missing person case and there are no signs of foul play. He did struggle with drugs and that he had missed court dates in the time leading up to his disappearance.

