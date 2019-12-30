Two suspects charges with murder for fatal I-270 shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAZELWOOD, Mo. – The Major Case Squad identified two suspects after a fatal shooting on I-270 several weeks ago. Darrius Jones, 17, of Ferguson and Courtland Kent, 19, of O’Fallon, Missouri are facing charges for murder, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon. A third suspect is still being sought by police.

Both suspects were transferred to the St. Louis County Justice Center, where they remain incarcerated. No bond was issued for Kent and Jones. He had been shot

What witnesses first thought was a terrible crash scene on Interstate 270 in Hazelwood turned out to be a homicide scene. Police found the body of Marvin Davis, 20, at a scene in the westbound lanes of I-270 near Hazelwood at around 11:00 am on Friday, December 13, 2019. He was inside a black Nissan that had crashed into a guard rail just east of Lindbergh. The crash closed the interstate for several hours.

several times.

