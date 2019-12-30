× Watson’s hot shooting helps Missouri rout Chicago St, 91-33

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) _ Torrence Watson broke out of a season-long shooting slump, scoring 4 points to lead Missouri to a 91-33 rout of Chicago State on Monday.

Dru Smith scored 14 points and Mark Smith added 13 for the Tigers (8-4).

Watson entered the game shooting 19.6% from 3-point range and averaging 3.2 points. He made 8 of 13 shots from beyond the arc against the Cougars (4-11). His eight 3-pointers were the most in the 15-year history of Mizzou Arena.

Missouri made its first three shots to take an 8-0 lead and was never threatened. Watson pulled up for a 3-pointer at the halftime buzzer to give the Tigers a 45-14 lead.

The blowout win gave coach Cuonzo Martin a chance to give role-players and rarely used reserves extended minutes. Walk-ons Evan Yerkes and Brooks Ford scored their first career points, finishing with five and three, respectively. Missouri yielded its fewest points since beating Arkansas-Pine Bluff 78-25 on Dec. 29, 2015.

Rajeir Jones led Chicago State with seven points. The Cougars shot just 24.4% from the field.

BIG PICTURE

Missouri: Jeremiah Tilmon sat out the game with a sore foot that has bothered him in recent weeks. A team spokesman described his status as day-to-day. Tilmon started the previous 11 games and averages 9.2 points.

Chicago State: The Cougars entered the game ranked 344th out of 350 Division I teams in assist-to-turnover ratio. They continued to struggle against Missouri, committing 24 turnovers with just four assists.

UP NEXT

Missouri: The Tigers open Southeastern Conference play on Saturday at No. 17 Kentucky.

Chicago State: The Cougars open Western Athletic Conference play on Thursday against Utah Valley State at home.