Winner of $2 million lotto ticket sold in Fenton has not yet stepped forward

FENTON, Mo. – The Missouri Lottery says that someone bought a winning ticket worth $2 million this weekend in Fenton. The player matched all six numbers drawn Saturday night to win the jackpot.

The winning ticket was purchased at the QuikTrip located at 1907 Hawkins Road. The Missouri Lottery says that the winner has not yet come forward to claim the prize. Saturday night’s winning Lotto numbers were 2, 5, 9, 16, 21 and 26.

Executive Director of the Missouri Lottery May Scheve Reardon says that you should always sign the back of your ticket and keep it in a safe place until you’re ready to claim aa prize. Lottery offices are located in St. Louis, Kansas City, Jefferson City and Springfield.

Draw Games winners have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize. In this case, the winner has until June 25, 2020.

If claimed within 60 days, the Lotto ticket holder may choose between two claiming options: receiving the prize in one lump-sum payment, which is approximately half of the advertised jackpot; or receiving the full amount in 25 annual payments. If the player has not chosen within 60 days, payment automatically defaults to the annuity option.