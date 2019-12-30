Woman injured getting off moving tram at Silver Dollar City

Posted 10:01 am, December 30, 2019, by

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Authorities say a Mississippi woman was airlifted to a hospital after she was injured while trying to get off a moving tram at Silver Dollar City in Missouri.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol say the accident happened around noon Sunday. The patrol described the injuries of 64-year-old Sandy Boatner, of Lambert, Mississippi, as serious.

Silver Dollar City didn’t immediately return a phone message from The Associated Press.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.