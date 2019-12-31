Family friendly New Year’s Eve events at Kiener Plaza

ST. LOUIS - Looking for something fun to do with the kids on New Year's Eve? They are calling it the coolest party in town Kiener Plaza's New Year's Eve at Winterfest is designed for the whole family.

The ice rink will be open starting at 4:00 p.m. for ice skating all afternoon and into the evening. The night will cap off with an early New Year's Eve countdown and fireworks at 8:00 p.m., fire performers, and appearances from some of your kids' favorite characters.

Also, police also want to remind partygoers it’s illegal to drink and drive and you don’t want to start off the new year with a DUI so make other arrangements.

It is illegal to shoot off guns or fireworks as part of your New Year’s celebration here in many municipalities across the St. Louis Metro area.

