Have plans for New Year’s? Check this forecast before you head out

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS- It continues to be a little breezy out there with chilly temperatures in the 30s Tuesday morning. Expect intervals of clouds and sunshine with more clouds than sun this afternoon. Temperatures will warm back to near normal late in the day with afternoon highs in the low-40s.

For New Year’s Eve, plans expect a light breeze, mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 30s. Tonight’s low will dip back to near 30 by morning.

New Year’s Day looks amazing! Mostly sunny skies with a cool start and a mild finish. Afternoon temperatures warming into the mid-50s.