How to get free ride on New Year’s Eve thanks to Lyft

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — New Year’s Eve is supposed to be a night of celebration, but it also happens one of the most dangerous nights on the roadways.

That’s why it’s key to plan ahead. Before attending any festivities, choose a designated driver responsible for driving you and others home.

If that’s not an option, you have plenty of other choices, including calling a taxi or using a ride-sharing service like Uber or Lyft.

Keep in mind, for those ride-sharing services, there will most likely be a surge in prices after midnight. That’s the busy time for drivers so prices will most likely increase.

But some good news if you are a Lyft customer! Liquor distributor Major Brands is partnering with Lyft to make sure drivers get home safely after a night of partying. This New Years Eve passengers can get up to $25-dollars for a ride home. You can get the code on the Lyft app from 4:00pm this afternoon until 2:00am Wednesday.

There are only 1,500 of these $25-dollar ride codes available between St. Louis, Kansas City, Columbia and Springfield.

Major Brands has also offered free rides on St. Patrick's Day, Thanksgiving, and Cardinals Opening Day.