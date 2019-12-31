Man shot and killed Monday near O’Fallon Park in St. Louis

Posted 10:52 am, December 31, 2019

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Homicide investigators are working on the fatal shooting of a man that happened at 5:30pm Monday. Brian Hawkins, 46, was found dead in the 2000 block of East Alice. His body was found inside a vehicle with several gunshot wounds.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371, or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477)

Google Map for coordinates 38.675770 by -90.215843.

