Police: Officer shoots and kills shoplifting suspect at an outlet mall in Chesterfield

Posted 1:45 pm, December 31, 2019, by and , Updated at 02:05PM, December 31, 2019

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – St. Louis County Police confirm their evidence technician unit has been requested to the scene of an officer-involved shooting at the outlet mall in Chesterfield. An employee at a store at Taubman Outlet Mall confirms the incident happened in the parking lot.

A police source tells FOX 2 that the suspect was with a group of people shoplifting at the Polo Store and ran outside to the getaway car.   The getaway car backed up and hit a pursuing officer.  The officer fired in defense and shot a suspect.  The suspect has since died.

Chesterfield Police are asking people to avoid the area. Roads are blocked in the area as police conduct an investigation into the shooting.

