Police: Officer shoots and kills shoplifting suspect at an outlet mall in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – St. Louis County Police confirm their evidence technician unit has been requested to the scene of an officer-involved shooting at the outlet mall in Chesterfield. An employee at a store at Taubman Outlet Mall confirms the incident happened in the parking lot.

A police source tells FOX 2 that the suspect was with a group of people shoplifting at the Polo Store and ran outside to the getaway car. The getaway car backed up and hit a pursuing officer. The officer fired in defense and shot a suspect. The suspect has since died.

Chesterfield Police are asking people to avoid the area. Roads are blocked in the area as police conduct an investigation into the shooting.

We have had an officer involved shooting at the Chesterfield Outlet Mall on North outer 40 rd. Please avoid the area. All media please respond to the far west end of the parking lot — Chesterfield Police (@ChesterfieldPD) December 31, 2019