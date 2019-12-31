× Officer Langsdorf to be honored at hockey game benefiting his children

FENTON, MO – A hockey game on New Year`s day will benefit the children of a police officer who was killed last summer during a call for a bad check at a Wellston business on June 23rd.

Langsdorf was an officer for the North County Police Cooperative.

In his spare time, when he wasn’t with his family, Langdorf played hockey at Mehlville High School.

He will be honored at the Fenton Ice Rink Wednesday afternoon.

The hockey benefit will run from 2 to 6 p.m., and there will be 3 games.

Admission to the benefit is free.

Donations made at the event will be put in a trust set up for Langsdorf`s two children.