Pevely man charged in home invasion

Posted 8:52 pm, December 31, 2019, by

JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO – The Jefferson County Sheriff Office has announced the arrest and charging of 24-year-old Caleb Schanz of Pevely, MO.  Schanz has been charged with robbery, assault, burglary, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon in the home invasion of a residence near De Soto on December 19th.

In that robbery, Schanz is accused of storming into the home located in the 3600 block of Glenview with accomplices and shooting one person in the leg, while grabbing another victim by the hair and putting a gun to their head.

The other suspects ransacked the home for money and other valuables.

Schanz is being held in the Jefferson County Jail without bond.

