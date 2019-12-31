Police investigating 2 non-fatal shootings overnight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Shootings on both sides of the river kept police busy Tuesday morning.

The first shooting happened in Alorton, Illinois just after midnight. Police say a man was shot while walking home on Walnut Avenue.

Then around 1:30 a.m victim was found shot in the stomach on Hamilton Avenue at Cabanne Avenue in north st. Louis.

Both victims were taken to a hospital. We are told investigators are working to determine what led up to both shootings.

No additional details are available at this time.