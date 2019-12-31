President Trump signs legislation allowing companies to be fined for robocalls

Posted 4:13 pm, December 31, 2019

2020 may be the year you get fewer robocalls.

President Trump signed a bill into law on Monday increasing fines for companies using the phone to hawk illegal financial schemes and other services.

The “Traced Act” gives officials the authority to fine companies up to $10,000 for each illegally placed call. Americans have dealt with more than 1 billion such calls.

The new law comes after the Federal Communications Commission announced a nation-wide crackdown of robocalls in June.

