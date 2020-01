× Teen charged in the murder of East St. Louis boy

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, MO – A 17-year old is now charged as an adult in the murder of 13-year-old Michael Moore. He was found shot to death on the parking lot of Mason Clark Middle School in East St. Louis on Sunday. Tuesday, Jason Webb was charged with the murder of Moore and is in custody at the St. Clair County Jail.

His bond had been set at $1,00000,00.

A motive for the shooting has still not been released.