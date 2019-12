Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KIRKWOOD, Mo. - Your kids want to celebrate the new year but midnight is way past their bedtime. No problem, Tim Ezell was live at the Magic House for the perfect party for your younger revelers of all ages.

Kids are invited to dance the day away to some rockin` tunes and participate in a variety of traditional New Year`s Eve festivities at the Noontime New Year`s Eve celebration at The Magic House will December 31 from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm.

For more information visit: www.magichouse.org