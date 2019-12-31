Tour Blues star Tarasenko’s $1.89 million Creve Coeur home

CREVE COEUR, Mo. — What is it like to live like Blues player Vladimir Tarasenko? Start off the next year in style. You can tour his former $1.89 million-dollar home located near Bellerive Country Club in western St. Louis County.

Realtor Heather Laudie says that the home has been for sale over the past year and the price recently dropped by $75,000. It even comes with an 18-foot-long mini hockey rink.

There is plenty of space to explore in the five-bedroom, eight bath home. This home is described in the property’s listing as:

“Luxurious! Experience the sensation of openness; revel in the exquisite finishes. Every room is designed for the feel of today’s high-end home starting as soon as you enter with the high ceilings, tiles floors, and custom wall treatment in the foyer which leads to the light-filled great room with two-story windows covered and custom e-shades. The dimensions of every room are perfect with a primary living area designed around the most complete kitchen/hearth/breakfast room. Other features of this F&F display home include a Master Suite complete with humongous customized closet, a most detailed master bath with soaking tub and so much more. Upstairs is a large family gathering place and three additional over-sized bedrooms served by 2 more full baths. In your new lower level nothing has been left out. Everyone should have their own indoor Tarasenko ice rink, a full size gym complete with steam shower and sauna, a wet bar and an open flex area sized for family gatherings or huge parties.”

The St. Louis Blues and all of their fans are hoping for a quick recovery for star forward Vladimir Tarasenko. He had surgery in October 2019 to repair his dislocated left shoulder. It’s the second time he has dislocated that shoulder and needed surgery to fix it. He battled through an injury to that same shoulder during the Stanley Cup Finals last season. The Blues placed Tarasenko on long-term injured reserve in October.

The Tarasenko family is not currently living in the home. You can see some of the highlights of their time there in the video below.

Contact the home’s realty agent to learn more about this listing:

Heather Laudie

314-736-8064

heather@dgrealty.com