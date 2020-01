Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEHLVILLE, Mo. - Firefighters were called to the scene of a house fire early Wednesday morning.

The blaze broke out around 3:00 a.m. at a home on Berview at Horder hills in Mehlville.

Fox 2 News viewer, Larry Kleinkempe told Fox 2 that no one was hurt and the fire has been contained.

No word on what caused the fire.