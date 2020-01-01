× Don Larsen, former St. Louis Brown who went on to World Series history, dead at 90

ST. LOUIS, MO- The only man to throw a perfect game in World Series history has died. Don Larsen, who broke into the major leagues with the St. Louis Browns in 1953, passed away Wednesday, according to the New York Daily News, at age 90.

The paper reports he died in hospice of esophageal cancer.

Larsen went 7-12 in his rookie season, the last one for the Browns in St. Louis before the team relocated to Baltimore. After the 1954 campaign, he was traded to the New York Yankees, where he would have the most successful run of his career and burnish a place in baseball history with St. Louis native Yogi Berra.

In 1956, Larsen was on the mound for Game 5 of the World Series when he pitched a perfect game to defeat the Brooklyn Dodgers 2-0, with Berra behind the plate.

We are devastated to hear of the loss of Don Larsen. Don was an incredible teammate, friend, and man. In our eyes, he was perfect. pic.twitter.com/HDhFr08CsG — Yogi Berra Museum (@Yogi_Museum) January 2, 2020

Following his playing career, Larsen became a fixture on the autograph circuit. He would also attend events in St. Louis for St. Louis Browns gatherings.