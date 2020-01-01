First day of legal marijuana sales in Illinois; thousands spend hours in line waiting to buy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. – January 1 marks the first day of legalized recreational marijuana in Illinois.

Between 2,000 and 3,000 people waited in the line outside Illinois Supply & Provisions in Collinsville, many for several hours.

They’re coming from across the region and over state lines. But some are worried about such a turn out they could be turned away empty-handed.

“It’s hard for me to say. As we run out of a certain product, we move on to another on the menu. We do have products for the medical patients protected. There’s an adequate supply that’s been set aside,” said Kathleen Olivastro, Illinois Supply and Provisions regional director.

But if you plan on purchasing, Olivastro said you’ll need to bring a government ID and must be 21. She said you’ll need cash, too.

Illinois residents can purchase 30 grams of cannabis flower, 500 milligrams of THC in a cannabis-infused product, and 5 grams of cannabis concentrate. Non-Illinois residents can purchase half of that, although bringing it into Missouri is illegal.