Gunfire erupts across St. Louis on violent New Year’s Eve

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis is only a few hours into 2020 and already four people were fatally shot and five other people were injured in multiple shootings.

Police responded to the intersection of S. Jefferson Ave. and Crittendon just before 12:30 a.m., where three people were fatally shot. One other person was shot in the leg. The victims have not been named and no arrests have been made.

That shooting was followed by another shooting in north St. Louis where a man found shot to death around 2:40 a.m. on Genevieve near Thekla Avenue. Another man at the scene who was conscious and breathing was taken to a St. Louis hospital, police said.

Shortly after that shooting, a man in his early 20's was shot on the 3400 block of Wyoming just east of Grand. The man suffered a graze wound to the leg and rushed to the hospital.

Earlier in the morning, officers responded to a 911 call around 1:30 a.m. and found two teens shot at a home on Gandy Drive near Montauk Drive.

According to the homeowner, about 75 to 80 teens were at the home for a New Year's Eve celebration when a gunman walked through the front door and started shooting. Medics rushed the teens to a nearby hospital.

So far, no arrests have been made.