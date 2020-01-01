× Hundreds line up for first day of legal marijuana sales in Illinois

COLLINSVILLE, IL. – Illinois Supply and Provisions welcomed some of the first recreational cannabis customers in the state New Year’s Day.

The parking lot of the dispensary was packed as hundreds of customers lined up Wednesday morning to buy cannabis at the dispensary on Eastport Plaza Drive in Collinsville for the first time.

Anyone planning to visit Illinois Supply & Provisions will need to bring an ID proving they are 21 or older along with cash or a debit card.

Illinois residents can purchase 30 grams of cannabis flower, 500 milligrams of THC in a cannabis-infused product and 5 grams of cannabis concentrate. Non-Illinois residents can purchase half of that, although bringing it into Missouri is illegal.

Recreational marijuana is now legal in Illinois. Customers are lined up to buy cannabis at the dispensary on Eastport Plaza Drive in Collinsville for the first time on New Years Day. #MarijuanaFirstLook pic.twitter.com/Fp0Iul66X8 — Aprylete Russell (@arusselltv) January 1, 2020