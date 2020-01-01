× Police investigate fatal shooting in Fountain Park; fifth murder of New Year’s Day

ST. LOUIS – A man was gunned down late Wednesday morning in a north St. Louis neighborhood.

According to a spokesperson for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting took place around 11 a.m. in the 1200 block of N. Euclid Avenue.

Police said the victim was unconscious and not breathing. He was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead.

This is the fifth homicide—and sixth shooting—to take place on New Year’s Day.

A male in his late teens was shot in the thigh in the 4900 block of Lotus. He was taken to a hospital and said to be in stable condition.

Three people were killed near the intersection of S. Jefferson Ave. and Crittendon just before 12:30 a.m.

Around 1:30 a.m., police found two teens shot at a home on Gandy Drive near Montauk Drive.

Just before 2 a.m., a man in his early 20s was shot on the 3400 block of Wyoming just east of Grand. The man suffered a graze wound to the leg and rushed to the hospital.

Homicide detectives responded to Genevieve and Thekla around 2:40 a.m. in north city after a man was found shot to death.