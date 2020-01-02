× Atwater, Bruce, and Holt named football Hall of Fame finalists Thursday

ST. LOUIS – A trio of pro football stars is a step closer to Hall of Fame immortality.

Former St. Louis Rams receivers Isaac Bruce and Torry Holt, and Lutheran North high school graduate Steve Atwater were among 15 announced finalists for enshrinement into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton.

Atwater, who played all but one season as a Safety for the Denver Broncos, has reached the semifinal stage nine times and is a finalist for the second consecutive year.

Atwater is one of several safeties to make the finalist cut, joining Denver and Tampa’s John Lynch, Pittsburgh’s Troy Polamalu and Green Bay’s LeRoy Butler, but he’s had the longest wait.

Holt makes the finalist cut for the first time.

Bruce has been a finalist the past three years.

The three fall into the category of “Modern-Era” candidates, which will produce 5 members in the 2020 class.

Former St. Louis Rams head coach Dick Vermeil and Don Coryell, who coached the St. Louis Cardinals and later the San Diego Chargers, are among the eight finalists for two slots for coaches who will also be part of the class of 2020. A final decision on those candidates is expected sometime in January. The entire class will be announced on February 1.