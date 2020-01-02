× Billikens Drop Conference Opener, 73-59 at Duquesne

After an 11-2 non-conference season, the Billikens opened up Atlantic 10 conference play with a thud, a 73-59 loss at Duquesne on Thursday night.

Saint Louis trailed just 28-25 at halftime, but Marcus Weathers 26 points were too much to overcome. Jordan Goodwin paced the Billikens with 14 points to go along with seven rebounds. The only other SLU player to score in double figures was East St. Louis alum Terrence Hargrove, Jr. He scored 11 points in the contest.

SLU will play their second A-10 conference game at home, against Massachusetts, this coming Sunday, January 5, at Chaifetz Arena.