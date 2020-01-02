Blues share schedule of St. Louis NHL All-Star events
ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The NHL All-Star game is coming to St. Louis later this month. The Blues have posted a schedule of events during the days leading up to the big game. Sig up for alerts about the All-Star game from the NHL here.
Full Schedule of Events:
Thursday, January 23
- Black Hockey History Tour Truck, 2 – 6 p.m. l Boys & Girls Club Teen Center of Excellence
- 2020 NHL Fan Fair*, 3 – 10 p.m. l St. Louis Union Station
- NHL Mascot Showdown*, 5 & 7 p.m. l NHL Fan Fair @ St. Louis Union Station
- 2020 All-Star Media Day presented by Adidas*, 5 p.m. l Stifel Theatre (Not Open To Public)
- NHL Alumni Game Honoring the Past presented by Bud Light*, 7 p.m. l Centene Community Ice Center
Friday, January 24
- NHL Mini 1 v 1 Shootout, 10 a.m. l Centene Community Ice Center
- Black Hockey History Tour Truck, 10 a.m – 6 p.m. l Matthews-Dickey Boys & Girls Club
- NHL Learn-To-Play Skills Jamboree, 11:30 a.m. l Winterfest Rink in Kiener Plaza
- 2020 NHL Fan Fair*, 3 – 10 p.m. l St. Louis Union Station
- NHL All-Star Skills Pregame Event, 4:30 p.m. l 14th & Market (Details to be announced)
- 2020 NHL All-Star Skills presented by New Amsterdam Vodka*, 7 p.m. l Enterprise Center
Saturday, January 25
- NHL All-Star 5K presented by Ashley Furniture*, 9 a.m. l Downtown St. Louis
- Black Hockey History Tour Truck, 10 a.m – 7 p.m. l Kiener Plaza
- 2020 NHL Fan Fair*, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. l St. Louis Union Station
- NHL Mascot Showdown*, 12 & 2 p.m. l NHL Fan Fair @ St. Louis Union Station
- NHL Learn-To-Play Skills Jamboree, 12 p.m. l Winterfest Rink in Kiener Plaza
- NHL All-Star Pregame Event, 5 p.m. l 14th & Market (Details to be announced)
- 2020 Honda NHL All-Star Game*, 7 p.m. l Enterprise Center