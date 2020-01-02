× Blues share schedule of St. Louis NHL All-Star events

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The NHL All-Star game is coming to St. Louis later this month. The Blues have posted a schedule of events during the days leading up to the big game. Sig up for alerts about the All-Star game from the NHL here.

Full Schedule of Events:

Thursday, January 23

Black Hockey History Tour Truck, 2 – 6 p.m. l Boys & Girls Club Teen Center of Excellence

2020 NHL Fan Fair*, 3 – 10 p.m. l St. Louis Union Station

NHL Mascot Showdown*, 5 & 7 p.m. l NHL Fan Fair @ St. Louis Union Station

2020 All-Star Media Day presented by Adidas*, 5 p.m. l Stifel Theatre (Not Open To Public)

NHL Alumni Game Honoring the Past presented by Bud Light*, 7 p.m. l Centene Community Ice Center

Friday, January 24

Saturday, January 25

Sunday, January 26