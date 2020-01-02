Build-A-Bear Workshop to open new location in downtown St. Louis Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis based company Build-A-Bear Workshop is getting ready to open its newest store in the metro

Build-A-Bear will mark the opening of its new downtown St. Louis store Saturday, January 4 with giveaways, raffles, mascot appearances, and other activities.

The new shop will be located in the Grand Central Building at 415 S.18th Street which is also the site of the company's new headquarters near Union Station.

The store will be open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10 a.m.- 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.