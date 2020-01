Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CAHOKIA, Ill. - Employees at the Boost Mobile store on Camp Jackson Road said a bullet came flying through the roof of their building on New Year’s Eve.

Thankfully, nobody was working in the store at the time.

They said the bullet entered the store in the area of the cash register and if somebody had been working, they could be dead.

Staff said they watched surveillance video to see when the bullet came flying in.