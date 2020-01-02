Fatal shooting becomes 7th murder in St. Louis for 2020

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Video from this morning's report.

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The seventh homicide for 2020 has been reported in the city of St. Louis. Police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound at around 12:30pm today near the intersection of Dewey and Osceola. EMS was called and pronounced the victim dead at the scene. St. Louis police say that homicide investigators are now handling the ongoing investigation.

2020 started off on a deadly note in St. Louis. Five people were killed and nine others wounded within a 12-hour span in separate shootings. Then three separate shootings overnight from Wednesday into Thursday killed one person and injured two more.

In 2019, homicides reached 194, which surpassed 2018's total of 186 homicides. There were 205 homicides in 2017. Police have encouraged anyone with information on the New Year's Day violence to contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.