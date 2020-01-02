× Former St. Louis business exec accused of embezzling more than $900K

ST. LOUIS – A former financial director for a St. Louis company is accused in a federal indictment of embezzling more than $900,000. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 36-year-old John Koeln has pleaded not guilty to five counts of wire fraud. His attorney, Justin Gelfand, said that they “look forward to litigating this case.”

The indictment claims that Koeln opened a bank account that only he controlled in May 2015 while working at Unlimited Prepaid Distribution, a wholesaler o prepaid phones, SIM cards and other mobile phone products.