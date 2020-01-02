Free coding program helps launch your tech career

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — If you dream of learning how to code, LaunchCode can help launch your career in the field of technology. The non-profit organization offers courses free of charge to anyone interested in taking classes. It also offers job placement assistance with major corporations. The goal is to train people to fill thousands of vacant tech positions across the St. Louis region. Find out how you can apply to participate in the program.

Guests: