Illinois records more than $3 million in sales on first day of legal marijuana

Posted 2:57 pm, January 2, 2020, by

CHICAGO (AP) – Illinois’ first day of legal recreational marijuana generated over $3 million in sales.

State officials announced Thursday that there were over 77,000 transactions on Jan. 1, the first day of legal sales. Crowds began forming early in the morning. State officials say the first day went smoothly with few problems.

Illinois is the 11th state to broadly allow marijuana’s use and sale for people 21 or older.

Neighboring Michigan made it legal starting Dec. 1. Officials there say the first two weeks of sales generated about $3.1 million. First-day sales in Colorado, the first state to legalize marijuana for adult recreational use, were over $1 million on Jan. 1, 2014.

By SOPHIA TAREEN and COREY WILLIAMS, Associated Press

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.