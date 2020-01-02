× MHP: No deaths from traffic accidents in Missouri over 2020 New Year’s holiday

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — No one died during a traffic crash during the 30-hour 2020 counting period, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. There were eleven deaths during last year’s 102-hour counting period.

During the 2019 New Year’s counting period, there were 1,301 traffic crashes, which included 447 injured and 11 deaths.

Troopers made 130 arrests for driving while impaired during the 2019 New Year’s holiday. There were no boating crashes. No one drowned over the 2019 New Year’s counting period.

2020 New Year’s Holiday Traffic Statistics: