Michigan State Pounds Illini in Big Ten Play, 76-56

14th ranked Michigan State built an early lead and poured it on Illinois winning 76-56 on Thursday night in East Lansing, MI.

Michigan State raced to and early 11-2 lead and led by six at halftime, 36-30. The Spartans got hot from three point land to lead by as many as 23 points in the second half.

The Spartans got a game high 21 points from Cassius Winston and 19 from Xavier Tillman. The Illini’s Ayo Dosunmu scored a team high 18 points, while teammate Alan Griffin added 17.

The loss drops the Illinois record to 9-5, 1-2 in Big Ten conference play.

 

