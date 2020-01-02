× Missouri prison guard gets $85K in settlement over firing

ST. LOUIS – A former Missouri prison guard who alleged he was wrongly fired has received $85,000 in the latest such settlement involving a corrections department worker.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Attorney General Eric Schmitt said in a report Thursday that Jonathan Griggs received the check in November. It’s the result of a settlement between Griggs and the state after a St. Louis County jury initially awarded him $189,000 in damages stemming from his 2014 discharge from his job at the Missouri Eastern Correctional Center in Pacific.

Many of the prison guard settlements involve female guards who alleged that male co-workers had sexually harassed them.