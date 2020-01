× Money Saver – Get deep discounts on Philosophy Gift Sets!

ST. LOUIS – Stock up on gift sets from Philosophy with the best prices of the season.

For a limited time get these special prices on eight gift sets with deep discounts at Macy’s online.

Check out deals on Amazing Grace, Bath, and Body, Purity, Hope in a Jar and more.

Plus get a free gift sets with a purchase of $35, $50 or $65 dollars.

Shipping is free when you spend $25 dollars.