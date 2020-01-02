Motorcyclist killed after crashing into vehicle in Breckenridge Hills

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRECKENRIDGE HILLS, Mo. – A motorcyclist is dead after crashing into the side of a vehicle Thursday evening.

According to police, the motorcyclist had been traveling down a busy road on one wheel for nearly a mile prior to the crash.

Around 5:30 p.m. a St. Ann police officer traveling westbound on St. Charles Rock Road observed a motorcycle traveling on one wheel eastbound on St. Charles Rock Road near Geraldine Avenue. The officer pulled a U-turn and followed the motorcycle.

Police said the motorcycle continued to travel on one wheel for nearly a mile until it reached Woodson Road. The motorcyclist and the officer were not traveling at high speeds at that point, according to police.

As the motorcycle approached Woodson Rd., the stoplight turned red, and the motorcycle continued through the intersection on one wheel, police said. For the officer's safety, he turned on his lights and sirens as he approached and traveled through the intersection.

At that point, police said the driver of the motorcycle put the bike down on two wheels and accelerated quickly. Seconds later, the motorcycle crashed into the side of a car at the intersection of St. Charles Rock Road and Orlando Avenue near Ritenour High School in Breckenridge Hills.

Police said the motorcyclist, a man in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the car was taken to the hospital but his condition is not known.

The St. Ann officer is a 12-year veteran of the department.