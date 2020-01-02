× Man identified after fatal officer-involved shooting at the Chesterfield Outlet Mall parking lot

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – Police have identified the person shot and killed at the Chesterfield Outlet Mall on December 31, 2019. He has been identified as 37-year-old Frederick Perkins Jr. of St. Louis County.

Investigators were tracking people reported in a suspicious vehicle in the outlet mall’s parking lot at around 1:00pm on New Year’s Eve. Officers told people in the car to exit the vehicle. That is when the vehicle started driving erratically.

One person from the car who tried to comply with the officer was struck by the car after exiting the vehicle. An officer was also struck by the vehicle. He fired a gun at the vehicle, striking the driver. Perkins was pronounced dead at the scene.

The officer and the individual struck by the vehicle were taken to the hospital to be treated for their non-life threatening injuries.

St. Louis County Police are assisting with the investigation. Call 636-529-8210 to speak to with officers about this incident. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.

