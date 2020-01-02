Song of the Day – Let’s Go Fishing

Coming to the Gateway Convention Center on January 3-5th, the Let’s Go Fishing Show is a Show dedicated solely to anglers. Folks who love to fish come from Central Illinois, Southern Illinois and Missouri. For 27 years, Gateway Convention Center is the home to the Let’s Go Fishing Show and is located in Collinsville, Illinois, which is just 9 minutes from downtown St. Louis, Missouri.

The Let’s Go Fishing Show consistently attracts an enthusiastic audience due to its dedication to fishing and to having high quality exhibitors. Visitors to the show not only find a “fishing tackle super-store” but attend seminars and see exhibits of interest. Show attendees will find a wide variety of fishing tackle, rods and reels, and aluminum and fiberglass fishing boats. They will also find accessories such as trolling motors, depth finders and other fishing related products and services. Representatives from resorts and destinations will be there to help you plan a fishing trip to a nearby lake, Ozark retreat, charter fishing trip, or a Canadian adventure.

Hurry! All entries are due from 7am – 10am on Thursday, January 2nd. Winners will be randomly drawn from all entries received and notified by phone or email. No purchase necessary. Must be 18 years or older.

Official Rules