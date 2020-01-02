St. Louis Rams PSL refunds mailed out today

ST. LOUIS - Payments are on the way for personal seat licenses holders for the former St. Louis Rams football team.

The agreement calls for the 20,000 PSL owners to receive 30 percent of the price they paid for the tickets. Nearly $14 million will be mailed out on January 2. The deadline to file claims was August 23, if you didn't claim your money it goes back to Stan Kroenke.

Payments to class members are based on 30-percent of the price paid for each PSL, which represents a full-reimbursement equivalent for the nine years remaining on the 30-year PSL contract when the Rams moved to Los Angeles after the 2015 season.