St. Louisan to visit all 418 national park sites, ending 2019 at the Gateway Arch

ST. LOUIS - One year ago St. Louisan Andy Magee set out alone on a journey to discover America. Crisscrossing the county by land, air, and sea Magee spent time in all 50 states, four US territories, and our Nation's Capitol Washington D.C.

" A trip like this takes you to all corners of the united states and you see everything the cities to the south of the equator" expressed Magee.

However, this journey didn't come out of nowhere. Magee spent years of vacation time camping, hiking at National Parks.

Visiting each park is more than just enjoying them its a living history lesson that Magee says creates a living picture of America.

"They paint the most complete portrait of this country and where we're going"

After 364 days Magee stepped into the Gateway Arch Park December 31 to receive his final National Park passport stamp. He then passed through the arch museum taking in the story of St. Louis before stepping into a tram ascending the symbol of our city.

" Its been an incredible journey through the United States of America"

Magee left a message at the top reading: " For 2020 I resolve to encourage others to explore our national park system"

" A trip like this affords you many opportunities to learn to understand, the national park system is the greatest idea our country ever had," said Magee.