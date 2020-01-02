What’s on the menu? See the cannabis products for sale in Collinsville, Illinois

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — What's on the menu at Cannabis dispensaries in Illinois? FOX 2's Roche Madden is reporting on the changes in the state laws. He snapped these pics while visiting HCI in Collinsville, Illinois.

Between 2,000 and 3,000 people waited for hours in the line outside Illinois Supply & Provisions in Collinsville Wednesday. The lines are also long today. People are coming from across the region and over state lines. But some are worried about such a turn out they could be turned away empty-handed.

“It’s hard for me to say. As we run out of a certain product, we move on to another on the menu. We do have products for the medical patients protected. There’s an adequate supply that’s been set aside,” said Kathleen Olivastro, Illinois Supply and Provisions regional director.

But if you plan on purchasing, Olivastro said you’ll need to bring a government ID and must be 21. She said you’ll need cash, too.

Illinois residents can purchase 30 grams of cannabis flower, 500 milligrams of THC in a cannabis-infused product, and 5 grams of cannabis concentrate. Non-Illinois residents can purchase half of that, although bringing it into Missouri is illegal.

A statement from St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner says, "The new laws in Illinois are uncharted territory. Marijuana possession is illegal in the State of Missouri and anyone entering our jurisdiction will be treated equally under the laws of Missouri. Currently our office is not prosecuting stand-alone Marijuana cases involving 100 g. or less. With this new law, we will carefully monitor on a case by case basis, and will be reviewing our policies to ensure we are enforcing the laws of Missouri."

Transcription of the HCI Menu in Collinsville:

Vape:

ATX Clear Watermelon .5g $60

OZONE Grape God .5g $60

OZONE Grape Tahoe .5g $60

OZONE Blue Skittles .5g $60

CRESCO Liquid Live Resin .5g $60

IESO Colombian Haze - Amber Oil .5g $60

AW Airopro Mystical Melody .5g $65

AW Airopro Clementine .5g $65

Disposable Vape:

NG Joos Disposable pen Pineapple Express 0.3ml $40

PTS Cherry Limeade - Disposable 0.5ml $55

Concentrates:

Cherry Chem Live Sugar $60

Flower:

OZONE Strawberry #17 Flower 3.5g $65

Pre Rolls:

AW Strawberry #17 Pre-Roll .75g $18

Edibles:

GR Wana Blueberry Indica 10 Pack Gummies $29

GR Wana Mango Sativa 10 Pack Gummies $29

NG Raspberry Dark Chocolate Bar 1 to 1 CBD:THC 100mg $25

NG Strawberry White Chocolate Bar $25

GTI Edibles Incredibles Mixed Fruit Tarts 100mg $29

GTI Edibles Incredibles Sour Green Apple 100mg $29

