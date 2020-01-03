× Blagojevich: House Democrats would’ve impeached Lincoln, too

CHICAGO – Imprisoned former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich writes in a column that fellow Democrats in the U.S. House who impeached President Donald Trump would have done the same if Abraham Lincoln were in office.

Blagojevich is serving a 14-yar federal sentence for corruption. He doesn’t mention Trump by name in the column published by conservative website Newsmax. However, his wife, Patti, tagged Trump when retweeting the column.

Blagojevich has formally applied for a commutation, and Trump has said he’s considering it. The former governor once appeared on Trump’s TV show, “The Apprentice.”