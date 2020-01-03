× Blues Start New Year on a Losing Note, 7-3 to Avalanche

The Stanley Cup Champs have started 2020 just like they ended 2019, with a loss. After an eight game winning streak in December, the Blues have lost two straight games. The latest setback was Thursday night, a 7-3 loss to the Avalanche in Denver. Nathan MacKinnon scored with just 11 seconds left in the first period to get the scoring started. MacKinnon ended up with a four point game, adding three assists.

After the 1-0 first period, the Blues and Avalanche combined for five goals in the second. After falling behind 3-0, the Blues got goals from Robert Thomas and Alex Pietrangelo to cut the deficit to 3-2. But Colorado got another goal late in the second period. This one by Cale Makar was scored with just 16 seconds remaining.

The Avalanche scored three more goals in the third period to chase Blues goalie Jordan Binnington. he was pulled from the game after allowing seven goals on 41 shots. Thomas added his second goal of the game and seventh of the season to finish the scoring at 7-3.

It’s not all bad for the Blue.s They still lead the NHL’s Central Division with 58 points, six more than the second place Avalanche.