Chance for snowfall overnight with little to no accumulation in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — As expected the rain is staying mainly to the south for the early morning hours. Temperatures are mild out the door, in the 40s waking up this morning. With a cold front pushing south, high temperatures will hold steady in the 40s all day long, with wind chills taking 3-5 degrees off the actual air temperature through the day. Skies remain mostly cloudy.

Overnight, there is a small chance of a quick hit at snowfall, but little to no accumulation is expected. Temperatures will be in the low 30s waking up tomorrow morning. Highs near a seasonal 40 degrees on Saturday with sunshine returning. Temperatures will be back above average quickly into next week.