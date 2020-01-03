Cure Violence initiative set to launch in spring

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – After a deadly start to the year 2020, city officials addressed the violence continuing to plague St. Louis during a press conference.

One alderman gave Fox 2 an update on the Cure Violence initiative as we begin the year.

Approximately $5 million has been poured into the Cure Violence program, which is set to hit the ground in the spring. As the homicides continue, many are wondering when we can expect to start seeing a glimmer of change.

“I would be remiss today if I didn’t acknowledge the other reason that St. Louis has made headlines in 2019…and that is senseless gun violence we’ve had in our city,” said Mayor Lyda Krewson.

That same violence spilled over, ringing in the New Year with the ringing of gunshots. There were five homicides and six shootings on January 1 alone.

Now, the city is already up to seven homicides.

With the Chicago-based Cure Violence program soon set to go into effect, Fox 2 asked where officials are with the initiative which approaches violence as a public health crisis.

“Some cities have seen a reduction in violent crime,” Krewson said.

Cure Violence is already being implemented in 23 cities.

Fox 2 reached out to the health department who is set to lead the Cure Violence model. No one was immediately available to speak. We also reached out to aldermen of the neighborhoods targeted and have not yet heard back.

Alderman Brandon Bosley (Ward 3) said seeing change will be a process.

“Where we are at this particular point is ensuring we’re connecting all of the dots systematically and then we will be going out into the community. I think we’ll be seeing some things in the early spring,” Bosley said.

Bosley said officials are still working out the structure, but the funds have already been allocated.

“Cure Violence isn’t something where people from another state come and tell you…I’m going to see your community and fix all your problems, you wake up in the morning, and the conflict is gone,” Bosley said. “That’s not how it works.”

Officials said this is a community-based effort, geared toward addressing mental health and conflict resolution.

When asked if there is hope that this will be the solution to work for the City of St. Louis, Bosley said the question is for the people.

“Are the residents in the City of St. Louis up for the task to really get out in the community and do the work that they always say needs to be done?” Bosley asked.