De Smet Jesuit DB commits to All-American game; Spartans' Steeples wins national coaching honors

ST. LOUIS, MO-On a weekend when several of the best high school football players in the St. Louis region are competing with elite counterparts from around the country on a nationally televised stage, we already know of at least one area athlete who will participate in a national showcase this time next year.

De Smet Jesuit defensive back Jakailin Johnson, ranked by Rivals as the top-ranked recruit in the state of Missouri’s class of 2021, confirmed his invitation and participation in next January’s Under Armour All-American game.

Blessed to be invited and committed to the 2021 UA All-American game #UAAllamerican thanks @DemetricDWarren Edit: @Hayesfawcett3 pic.twitter.com/k1wUflncIg — JK Johnson (@jakailin6) January 3, 2020

His Spartan teammate, Wide Receiver Jordan Johnson, is among three local standouts participating in the Army All-American Bowl game this weekend. Johnson, who will play at Notre Dame next year, is joined by Lutheran North Linebacker Antonio Doyle, and East St. Louis Safety Antonio Johnson, who have both signed to play at Texas A&M.

Friday night, De Smet’s Robert Steeples capped off a year where his team won a state title when he was named the 2020 All-American Bowl Coach of the Year

Congratulations to @SteepDiesel for being named the 2020 All-American Bowl Coach of the Year 🏆#AABSZN20 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/rDx72GY4LL — All-American Bowl (@AABonNBC) January 4, 2020

“Man what a blessing. What an honor. I’m humbled, Steeples told FOX2 in aTwitter direct message late Friday. “These young men have had such and impact on my life.”