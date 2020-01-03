Fox 2 Prep Zone – Friday, January 3, 2020
This is the Fox 2 Prep Zone for Friday, January 3, 2020.
Althoff at Collinsville
Vianney at Chaminade - the UPS Stores Game of the Week
Lutheran North at MICDS
Parkway North at Ladue
Fox 2 Prep Zone show host Charlie Marlow and Jim Powers of the High School Sports Caravan talked about DeSmet High School football coach Robert Steeples receiving the 2020 All-American Bowl Coach of the Year award. Charlie and Jim also previewed the Highland Shootout. The big bi-state basketball tournament is next Saturday, January 11th at Highland High School in Highland, IL.