Fox 2 Prep Zone – Friday, January 3, 2020

This is the Fox 2 Prep Zone for Friday, January 3, 2020.

Segment One features highlights of these boys high school basketball games.

Althoff at Collinsville

Vianney at Chaminade - the UPS Stores Game of the Week

Lutheran North at MICDS

Segment Two of the Fox 2 Prep Zone features highlights of these girls high school basketball games.

Parkway North at Ladue

Lutheran North at MICDS

Fox 2 Prep Zone show host Charlie Marlow and Jim Powers of the High School Sports Caravan talked about DeSmet High School football coach Robert Steeples receiving the 2020 All-American Bowl Coach of the Year award. Charlie and Jim also previewed the Highland Shootout. The big bi-state basketball tournament is next Saturday, January 11th at Highland High School in Highland, IL.