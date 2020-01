Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The new year is typically a time for reflection. According to a recent survey from Mercari getting organized, simplifying life and having a smaller footprint on the environment are among the top new year's resolutions in 2020.

Joining us to help us declutter is organizing expeRt, Patty Morrissey on behalf of Mercari, a selling and buying app.